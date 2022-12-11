Packs, Personalities, Relationships, and Quests enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.2.1
NEW FEATURES:
- PACK MANAGEMENT: Pack management has been completely revamped with the new pack panel. This will be the hub where packmates, quests, relationships and more are all manageable.
- PERSONALITIES: Each animal has various personality traits which effect things like their relationships, abilities, and AI decision making.
- RELATIONSHIPS: Relationships are a 5 factored metric that make up your animals overall Affinity to the pack. Managing the various metrics to maintain a good relationship with your pack will both keep your animals happy and give various bonuses.
- QUESTS: Quests are barebones right now, but they are dynamically generated missions based on your pack / animals current status and recent events.
- TITLES: Add titles to your animals to further signify their roles in the pack.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- CONTROLS: Major controls changes, ZOOM is now default bound to the mouse wheel, dynamic movement and pose changes are swapped to SHIFT and CONTROL.
- PROGRESSION: You will now start with ONLY the Wolf available to play as, you'll have to discover and inspect other animals to unlock them as playable.
- TARGETING: Mechanically this may be the biggest change, ANY INTERACTIBLE is now targetable.
- CAMERAS: Another total rework on cameras, targeting camera now offset from your animal and has a controllable zoom.
- BONDING: Bonding is now only able to be accomplished with solo animals, animals already in a pack will not allow bonding.
- PACK HOWLING: When an animal howls/roar the pack will no join in with them.
BUG FIXES
- CRITICAL: Black screen not fading for some users away on start should be fixed.
- SNIFFING: Animals were not properly animating their sniffing.
- MATE BEHAVIOR: Pack surround no longer breaks mate AI.
- GENERAL: Many many bug fixes.
Changed files in this update