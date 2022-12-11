 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The WILDS update for 11 December 2022

Packs, Personalities, Relationships, and Quests enter The WILDS

Share · View all patches · Build 10124806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.2.1
NEW FEATURES:

  • PACK MANAGEMENT: Pack management has been completely revamped with the new pack panel. This will be the hub where packmates, quests, relationships and more are all manageable.
  • PERSONALITIES: Each animal has various personality traits which effect things like their relationships, abilities, and AI decision making.
  • RELATIONSHIPS: Relationships are a 5 factored metric that make up your animals overall Affinity to the pack. Managing the various metrics to maintain a good relationship with your pack will both keep your animals happy and give various bonuses.
  • QUESTS: Quests are barebones right now, but they are dynamically generated missions based on your pack / animals current status and recent events.
  • TITLES: Add titles to your animals to further signify their roles in the pack.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • CONTROLS: Major controls changes, ZOOM is now default bound to the mouse wheel, dynamic movement and pose changes are swapped to SHIFT and CONTROL.
  • PROGRESSION: You will now start with ONLY the Wolf available to play as, you'll have to discover and inspect other animals to unlock them as playable.
  • TARGETING: Mechanically this may be the biggest change, ANY INTERACTIBLE is now targetable.
  • CAMERAS: Another total rework on cameras, targeting camera now offset from your animal and has a controllable zoom.
  • BONDING: Bonding is now only able to be accomplished with solo animals, animals already in a pack will not allow bonding.
  • PACK HOWLING: When an animal howls/roar the pack will no join in with them.

BUG FIXES

  • CRITICAL: Black screen not fading for some users away on start should be fixed.
  • SNIFFING: Animals were not properly animating their sniffing.
  • MATE BEHAVIOR: Pack surround no longer breaks mate AI.
  • GENERAL: Many many bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

The WILDS Depot Depot 1028592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link