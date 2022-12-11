DDNet 16.6 released

DDNet 16.6 has been released with the following changes:
- [Tooling] Add support for Rust code in DDNet [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Add friend counter in server browser [louis]
- [Client] Add buttons+increased length on demo viewbar [louis]
- [Editor] Improve UI [Voxel]
- [Editor] Smooth zoom [Robyt3]
- [Server] Add 4 minutes of logs for moderators [Vy0x2]
- [Client] Fix crash when cutting a demo opened from command line [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix heap-buffer-overflow in DDNetLaser prediction code [Zwelf]
- [Client] Fix incorrect cursor position after exiting pause/spec [Robyt3]
- [Client] More confirmation menus [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix client crash when launching with screenshot command [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix key reader text flashing for one frame [Robyt3]
- [Client] Remove // in ddnet:// url handler
- [Client] Fix client crash when unpacking a sixup packet [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix invalid demo cutting, Add slice highlighting [Voxel]
- [Client] Fix choppy demo seeking when start/end ticks are very large [Robyt3]
- [Client] Allow both shift keys to be used for all hotkeys [Robyt3]
- [Client] Switch to Vulkan 1.1 [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Correct color for Gores gametype in serverbrowser [Avolicious]
- [Client] Fix Ctrl+F hotkey not checking for Ctrl key, minor improvement to tile details popup layout [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add "Tools > Remove unused envelopes" [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix large popups being outside of screen, add margin [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix incorrect minimum values for tele, speedup and switch layers [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Change hotkey Ctrl+A to Ctrl+T for layer/tile details [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Also append sounds when appending a map to another map [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix height and margin of sound and image popups [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Search for images/sounds in subfolders when readding in editor, show selection dialog if multiple files with the same are found, show error popup when file cannot be found [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Add Shift+G editor hotkey to toggle visibility of game layers [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix editor crash when shifting left/right, fix wrong up/down shifting [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Adjust quad point position and texture U/V relatively [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Hex values in info feature [Voxel]
- [Editor] Fix crashes when scrolling with up/down keys on empty sounds/images lists [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix text input not working when entering editor with bind, fix IME not being deactivated when editor is closed [Robyt3]
- [Server] Fix physics change by weak hook fix [fokkonaut]
- [Server] Write log and sqlite files to storage unless given as absolute path [Robyt3]
- [Server] Add reason to vote mute, fix vote mute [Vy0x2]
- [Server] Reset teams when restarting round [Robyt3]
- [Server] Report extra player info to master http [Ryozuki]
- [Server] Fix CGun::Fire server crash
- [Tooling] Add an optional vscode workspace [Jupeyy]
- [Tooling] Add vim syntax files for config files [Ryozuki]
- [Tooling] Add tests for int packer, huffman compression [ChillerDragon]
- [Tooling] Add more tests for hashing, CSemaphore and utf8 confusables [Robyt3]
