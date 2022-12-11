 Skip to content

PsiloSybil update for 11 December 2022

Patch notes Beta 0.7.0-c

Share · View all patches · Build 10124667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wizard Giza

  • Fixed a bug where magic hand spells would be incorrectly culled in certain specific camera angles

Not Visible

  • Upcoming bonus level codenamed "PL" enters alpha test stage

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1696721
  • Loading history…
