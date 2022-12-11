-- Wanderer units now have separate slots on the allies' portraits.
-- Fixed Wanderer occupying a party slot when upgraded.
-- Fixed Cards Jolt, Pyro and Frost upgrade description.
-- Fixed sometimes game over screen having stuck buttons.
-- Fixed Cursed Relic Intestines description.
-- Fixed Skill Parallel description.
-- Fixed Skill Spiky Rock description.
-- Fixed Skill Moonbeam status effect description and icon.
Hadean Tactics update for 11 December 2022
Patch 0.5.07
