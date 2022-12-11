 Skip to content

Dwarf's Adventure update for 11 December 2022

Patch 0.48

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved mouse controls to refine the areas around the character. REMEMBER you have to click on the cardinal directions to move your character, NOT in the direction the character is facing

