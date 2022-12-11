DELTA-13: 12/11/2022
the fishing update, part 2:
-added fishing hats, backpacks, cascabels, decorated ribbons, and century standards
-castoro has a new quest!
-fixed a bug where using allied mimics while sliding on ice would create invisible chests
Voxella update for 11 December 2022
Voxella Delta-13
