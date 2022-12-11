 Skip to content

Heart in the Dark update for 11 December 2022

Patch 12.22

Build 10124304 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New combo system with 13 new attacks
New music logic and 17 new music tracks
Reworked AI perception
Reworked door logic
Reworked jump and glide mechanic
Reworked target system
Reworked sound effects for element attacks, hits, traps, enemies
Reworked alchemy mini-game

