New combo system with 13 new attacks
New music logic and 17 new music tracks
Reworked AI perception
Reworked door logic
Reworked jump and glide mechanic
Reworked target system
Reworked sound effects for element attacks, hits, traps, enemies
Reworked alchemy mini-game
Heart in the Dark update for 11 December 2022
Patch 12.22
New combo system with 13 new attacks
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update