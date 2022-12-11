- hotfix correction of torso rotation during wheelies
- hotfix rider torso clamp rotation
- updated input system plugin
- fixed (possibly) audio problem that some users reported
TrackDayR update for 11 December 2022
Hotfix TrackDayR - Build 1.0.94.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
