 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TrackDayR update for 11 December 2022

Hotfix TrackDayR - Build 1.0.94.07

Share · View all patches · Build 10124258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. hotfix correction of torso rotation during wheelies
  2. hotfix rider torso clamp rotation
  3. updated input system plugin
  4. fixed (possibly) audio problem that some users reported

Changed files in this update

TrackDayR Content Depot 1511631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link