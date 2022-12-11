small update 0.1.1

Changes:
- Optimized and reduced enemy spawning (in second level).
- Increased stamina when running.
- Reduced prices all Weapons.
- Optimized performance an several models.
Bugfixes:
- After dying and starting a new game, loot only became available again after completely restarting the game.
- In some cases, the safe was not saved after the player died and continued the game.
- In some cases, a weapon could no longer be equipped after the player died and continued the game.
Changed files in this update