Survive and Revenge update for 11 December 2022

small update 0.1.1

Changes:

  • Optimized and reduced enemy spawning (in second level).
  • Increased stamina when running.
  • Reduced prices all Weapons.
  • Optimized performance an several models.

Bugfixes:

  • After dying and starting a new game, loot only became available again after completely restarting the game.
  • In some cases, the safe was not saved after the player died and continued the game.
  • In some cases, a weapon could no longer be equipped after the player died and continued the game.

