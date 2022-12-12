 Skip to content

Kselebox update for 12 December 2022

Update 0.8.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10124192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New creature: Shark
  • New transport: Small trailer
  • New item: Gift
  • Fish now has a skeleton
  • Ability to break a chair, stool, table
  • Possibility to remove the mod from the editor
  • Possibility of snow in the running game process

Changed

  • Textures of chair, stool, table

Fixed

  • Action with other object after clicking on it with open context menu
    [ ]A wire could be attached to a larger object's hitbox.
    [     ]Absence of the mod publish button in the workshop in the editor
    [* ]Some problems with loading mods

Changed files in this update

