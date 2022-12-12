Update 0.8.7

Added
- New creature: Shark
- New transport: Small trailer
- New item: Gift
- Fish now has a skeleton
- Ability to break a chair, stool, table
- Possibility to remove the mod from the editor
- Possibility of snow in the running game process
Changed
- Textures of chair, stool, table
Fixed
- Action with other object after clicking on it with open context menu
[ ]A wire could be attached to a larger object's hitbox.
[ ]Absence of the mod publish button in the workshop in the editor
[* ]Some problems with loading mods
Changed files in this update