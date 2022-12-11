 Skip to content

Dance Assembly update for 11 December 2022

Fixes 2022-12-11

Fixes 2022-12-11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added more instructions to tutorial on how to hide the default rig

  • Duplicating objects now also duplicates their name for clarity

  • FIX: Pressing escape while parenting an object no longer breaks the object's behaviour

  • FIX: Tutorial could randomly break game. Now fixed.

