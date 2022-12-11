-
Added more instructions to tutorial on how to hide the default rig
-
Duplicating objects now also duplicates their name for clarity
-
FIX: Pressing escape while parenting an object no longer breaks the object's behaviour
-
FIX: Tutorial could randomly break game. Now fixed.
Dance Assembly update for 11 December 2022
Fixes 2022-12-11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update