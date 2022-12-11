- Fixed the bug that the levels after the 7th level could not be unlocked after the update.
- Improve some small details, such as adjusting the UI, adding prompt location information, etc.
- Achievement function is launched.
The True Love Rings update for 11 December 2022
December 11th Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update