 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The True Love Rings update for 11 December 2022

December 11th Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10123691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug that the levels after the 7th level could not be unlocked after the update.
  • Improve some small details, such as adjusting the UI, adding prompt location information, etc.
  • Achievement function is launched.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010371
  • Loading history…
Depot 2022630
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link