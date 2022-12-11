Version 1.3 Update

<UPDATE>
- Options have added a automatic turn change setting.
- The option has added a delayed turn change setting.
This setting prevents inadvertent successive turn end when automatic turn change are enabled.
Once activated, you will need 2 seconds before you can turn end.
Disabled by default.
- The problem has been fixed that troop received damage by time bombs even they had Banishment/Invincible.
- The problem has been fixed that Sacred Challenge and Fighting Spirit have no upgrade effect.
- Some of the scripts have changed slightly.
- The problem has been fixed that leadership requirements were not displayed in the troops tooltip.
- Help has been added that Garrison and Wait.
- The problem has been fixed that can use troops that require higher leadership than your maximum leadership.
- The problem has been fixed that occasionally not adding troop to the reserved troops when purchasing a large number of troops.
<BALANCING>
- Enemies have reduced their frequency of carrying Unbound Magic by 20%.
- Your turn automatically change when your troops are unable to act by stun, sleep, banish, or frenzy.
It's the same for enemies as well, so they can no longer use magic while they're MEZE.
- Now, the destruction magic of the enemy's owned is the last to be upgraded.
