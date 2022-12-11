 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Crusaders update for 11 December 2022

Endless Mode, Mac Support & Small Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10123559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

->> Revision 26

Additions:

  • Added Mac support for Intel & Apple Silicon
  • Added endless mode, it can be activated at the end of a round by clicking the "Endless" button.
  • Endless mode will continue until you die, or you quit. Enemies will get progressively faster and stronger.
  • Endless mode difficulty/scaling will be adjusted based on feedback

Changes:

  • SR12 will now start with 3 projectiles and have less upgrades to make the game start quicker.
  • reduced starter skeleton XP amount

Changed files in this update

Depot 1425631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link