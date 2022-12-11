Endless Mode, Mac Support & Small Changes

->> Revision 26
Additions:
- Added Mac support for Intel & Apple Silicon
- Added endless mode, it can be activated at the end of a round by clicking the "Endless" button.
- Endless mode will continue until you die, or you quit. Enemies will get progressively faster and stronger.
- Endless mode difficulty/scaling will be adjusted based on feedback
Changes:
- SR12 will now start with 3 projectiles and have less upgrades to make the game start quicker.
- reduced starter skeleton XP amount
Changed files in this update