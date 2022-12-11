 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 11 December 2022

Patch Notes - 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10123361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed wrong Items being given out by the crates in the section where you save Defuq from the Cliff
  • Fixed various typos that have been found (thanks everyone!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link