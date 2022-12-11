- Fixed wrong Items being given out by the crates in the section where you save Defuq from the Cliff
- Fixed various typos that have been found (thanks everyone!)
Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 11 December 2022
Patch Notes - 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update