Server Maintenance (EU, NA and SEA)

We will perform server maintenance for EU, NA and SEA regions, on the following schedule:

December 11th, 2022

AM 9:00 ~ AM 11:00 (CET)

AM 3:00 ~ AM 5:00 (EST)

PM 4:00 ~ PM 6:00 (GMT+8)

The schedule might change due to some unexpected issues.

A system will be added to the game that allows you to send reports about rule violations in chat and it also allows you to block messages from specific players. Patch Note with details will appear later.

