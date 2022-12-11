 Skip to content

永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 11 December 2022

"Eternal Supreme" EA2.0 version: "TheOne"

Share · View all patches · Build 10123112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Major adjustments to the combat system
    2.Add the "Tianshu" system
  2. Add the " Destiny " system
    4.Add the "Sky Monument" system
    5.Add the "natural power" of the character
  3. Add two game modes
  4. Major adjustments have been made to the game values to make the game experience more reasonable
  5. Major adjustments to the game interface
  6. Adjust the lens effect to optimize the game experience
  7. Adjustments in the types of creatures in the game

