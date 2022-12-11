- Major adjustments to the combat system
2.Add the "Tianshu" system
- Add the " Destiny " system
4.Add the "Sky Monument" system
5.Add the "natural power" of the character
- Add two game modes
- Major adjustments have been made to the game values to make the game experience more reasonable
- Major adjustments to the game interface
- Adjust the lens effect to optimize the game experience
- Adjustments in the types of creatures in the game
永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 11 December 2022
"Eternal Supreme" EA2.0 version: "TheOne"
Patchnotes via Steam Community
