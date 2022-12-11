Update for Sycamore Free & New Features for Sycamore

Share · View all patches · Build 10123067 · Last edited 11 December 2022 – 06:59:06 UTC by Wendy

- Joining a level will now display what level it will attempt to join.**

[Buy the Full Version to unlock all the features below!**](https://store.steampowered.com/app/1297030/Sycamore/)

Two Brand New Levels

Forest: Level 9 and Underworld: Level 10 have been added to the game.

The level select screen has been completely redesigned! Now you can see at a glance exactly what the level looks like from above. What new routes will you be able to come up with?

Level Medals

Each level now has a Medal Time. Bronze, Silver, and Gold!

Hats & Achievements

Various new hats have been added to customise your character as well as a new achievement for getting a Gold medal on any level!

Full Changelog

**- Added an entirely new level select screen

Added Forest: Level 9

Added Underworld: Level: 10

Added level medal awards

Added Gold Medal Achievement

Added more hats

Added larger level finish platform marker

Added coin marker

Fixed an issue with Multiplayer replays saving transforms of all players

Altered in-level WR sign

Fixed an issue where end level particles would not destroy in multiplayer

Updated Tutorial pickups icon

Updated Tutorial pickups to destroy if UI Animations are turned OFF

Reverted collision changes for a wooden platform**

