v.2.7.5.2 - New Level End Transition

The level end transition has been streamlined. It makes the time lag of finishing one level and starting the next slightly shorter, while still conveying relevant information.
- The success message, current score and best score all appear at the same time, immediately when you finish a level
- If you get a new high score, the high score sound plays instead of the regular level finish sound, but not on the first play through
- Transition times of showing end of level messages is slightly are shorter
Changed files in this update