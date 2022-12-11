 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzledorf update for 11 December 2022

v.2.7.5.2 - New Level End Transition

Share · View all patches · Build 10123042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The level end transition has been streamlined. It makes the time lag of finishing one level and starting the next slightly shorter, while still conveying relevant information.

  • The success message, current score and best score all appear at the same time, immediately when you finish a level
  • If you get a new high score, the high score sound plays instead of the regular level finish sound, but not on the first play through
  • Transition times of showing end of level messages is slightly are shorter

Changed files in this update

Puzzledorf Content Depot 1580561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link