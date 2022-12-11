My website has moved to https://etodd.io. The link on the main menu was pointing to my old domain name, which has been bought by a malware group.
Lemma update for 11 December 2022
Security patch - developer website updated
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Lemma Depot Depot 300341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update