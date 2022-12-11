 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lemma update for 11 December 2022

Security patch - developer website updated

Share · View all patches · Build 10122945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My website has moved to https://etodd.io. The link on the main menu was pointing to my old domain name, which has been bought by a malware group.

Changed files in this update

Lemma Depot Depot 300341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link