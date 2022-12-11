Added "Reveal Project" option to Main Menu -> File
Added the "Edit Animation" option to the Scene Actor menu and Scene Animation menu
Added "Edit Particle" option to the scene particle menu
Upgraded the "Set Animation Component" command.
Added "Set Offset Y" operation
Added "Set sprite map" operation
Now you can use them to create a gun that rotates 360 degrees around the actor and change its skin
Yami RPG Editor update for 11 December 2022
12/11 Updates
