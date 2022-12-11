fix some bug
Add a common ending cg, which can be unlocked after clearing any route
(Presumably as a comeback gift?)
My 1/6 Lover update for 11 December 2022
Add a new cg
Patchnotes via Steam Community
fix some bug
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
My 1/6 Lover Content Depot 962971
- Loading history…
savecancel Depot 962972
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update