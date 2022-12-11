 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossfar update for 11 December 2022

Crossfar Update 1.1.1.0 notes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10122252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ping compensation bug fixed.
  • main menu frame rate issues fixed.
  • more sound options added to the main-menu.
  • end game screen includes a battle card with useful infographics about scores and rankings.
  • small changes to HUD animations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link