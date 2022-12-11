- ping compensation bug fixed.
- main menu frame rate issues fixed.
- more sound options added to the main-menu.
- end game screen includes a battle card with useful infographics about scores and rankings.
- small changes to HUD animations.
Crossfar update for 11 December 2022
Crossfar Update 1.1.1.0 notes.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
