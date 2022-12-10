 Skip to content

Doobi's Adventure update for 10 December 2022

V0.3.1+ Patch Note

Build 10121893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix Ability: Ice Spray's damage calculation
-Improve Ability: Floral Sea's performance
-Fix the player's teleport position when entering the battleground
-Fix losing focus when opening the game
-Fix the UI of ability panel

