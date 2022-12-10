-Fix Ability: Ice Spray's damage calculation
-Improve Ability: Floral Sea's performance
-Fix the player's teleport position when entering the battleground
-Fix losing focus when opening the game
-Fix the UI of ability panel
Doobi's Adventure update for 10 December 2022
V0.3.1+ Patch Note
-Fix Ability: Ice Spray's damage calculation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update