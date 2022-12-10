 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 10 December 2022

Patch 0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 10121833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed Crooked Hollow ability useable more than once per game
  • fixed Precious ability not showing up
  • added hud refresh after an action was used
  • added zoom keybinds [Q] & [E]
  • added menu underwater sound
  • changed end action button colour to red
  • increases to cannon rolls now get shown above the die while rolling
  • match now gets canceled if a player disconnects during setup
  • current ship gets shown in hud when choosing its spawn during setup
  • hud now shows hovered over ship's info while using an action
  • improved first time playing popup to only disappear when owning a ship

Changed files in this update

Depot 1947991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link