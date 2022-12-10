- fixed Crooked Hollow ability useable more than once per game
- fixed Precious ability not showing up
- added hud refresh after an action was used
- added zoom keybinds [Q] & [E]
- added menu underwater sound
- changed end action button colour to red
- increases to cannon rolls now get shown above the die while rolling
- match now gets canceled if a player disconnects during setup
- current ship gets shown in hud when choosing its spawn during setup
- hud now shows hovered over ship's info while using an action
- improved first time playing popup to only disappear when owning a ship
Pirates - Digital Strategy Game update for 10 December 2022
Patch 0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update