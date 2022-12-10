- New Character body art added, the armors/face will not look exactly correct on this art until we get that done as well.
- Forest now is more dark and gritty.
- New Weapon: Added Earth Sword that is using the same skill as previous earth wand. Increased the skill damage slightly.
- New Skill: Earth wand now has a new skill called "Earth Call".
- Replaced Skill: Death Sword now has a completely new skill with the same name "Void Pursuit". Weapon was rebalanced as well.
- Balance: Bleed now deals damage after 0.25 sec. Instead of 4 sec.
- Balance: If you hit a goblin’s shield while he is defending himself, you will get stunned (unless you are in air).
- Balance: Difficulty doesn't affect status effect damage any more. So poison/bleed will do the same damage as difficulty 0.
- Balance: Goblin warriors no longer shoot bleed projectiles and no longer apply bleed with their attacks.
- Balance: Forest skeleton health increased from 295 to 310.
- Balance: Some weapon sizes and hit boxes changed.
- Balance: Yamato katana now applies bleed. Damage values were modified.
- Balance: Gorillas smash projectiles speed reduced, also added light to them so its easier to see them.
- Bug Fix: Sometimes when going into "?" it would not have anything inside.
- Improvement: Added slight glow to elemental weapons.
- Improvement: Goblin Sword removed from game.
- Improvement: Re-named "Fire" status effect to "Burn".
- Improvement: Re-named "Light Debuff (-50%)" to "Light Struck".
- Improvement: Fire Sword art completely changed.
- Improvement: Iron Sword art completely changed.
- Improvement: Ice Sword art completely changed.
- Improvement: Iron Rapier art completely changed.
- Improvement: Lighting Rapier art completely changed, weapon re-named to "Lightning Sword".
- Improvement: Wooden Dagger art completely changed.
- Improvement: Wooden Sword art completely changed.
- Improvement: EbonSide art completely changed, weapon re-named to "Death Sword".
- Improvement: Ivory Horizon art completely changed, weapon re-named to "Light Sword".
- Improvement: Iron Dagger art completely changed.
- Improvement: Torch Weapon art completely changed. Changed skill name to "Scorched Breath".
- Improvement: Parrying Dagger art completely changed.
- Improvement: Yamato Katana art completely changed, added bleed weapon particle.
- Improvement: Updated Wooden Wand Art.
- Improvement: Updated Poison Dagger Art, and added poison weapon particle.
- Improvement: Updated Frost Wand Art.
- Improvement: Updated Fire Wand Art.
- Improvement: Updated Wind Wand Art. Nature's wand renamed to Wind Wand. Wind Wand projectiles now look more like wind projectiles.
- Improvement: Updated Poison Wand Art. Serpent Wand renamed to Poison Wand. Updated poison weapon particle. Re-named skill to "Viper's Breath".
- Improvement: Updated Death Wand Art. Changed skill name to "Shadow Burst".
- Improvement: Updated Lightning Wand Art.
- Improvement: Earth dagger now has weapon particle.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 December 2022
Patch 25
Patchnotes via Steam Community
