Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 December 2022

Patch 25

Patch 25

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Character body art added, the armors/face will not look exactly correct on this art until we get that done as well.
  • Forest now is more dark and gritty.
  • New Weapon: Added Earth Sword that is using the same skill as previous earth wand. Increased the skill damage slightly.
  • New Skill: Earth wand now has a new skill called "Earth Call".
  • Replaced Skill: Death Sword now has a completely new skill with the same name "Void Pursuit". Weapon was rebalanced as well.
  • Balance: Bleed now deals damage after 0.25 sec. Instead of 4 sec.
  • Balance: If you hit a goblin’s shield while he is defending himself, you will get stunned (unless you are in air).
  • Balance: Difficulty doesn't affect status effect damage any more. So poison/bleed will do the same damage as difficulty 0.
  • Balance: Goblin warriors no longer shoot bleed projectiles and no longer apply bleed with their attacks.
  • Balance: Forest skeleton health increased from 295 to 310.
  • Balance: Some weapon sizes and hit boxes changed.
  • Balance: Yamato katana now applies bleed. Damage values were modified.
  • Balance: Gorillas smash projectiles speed reduced, also added light to them so its easier to see them.
  • Bug Fix: Sometimes when going into "?" it would not have anything inside.
  • Improvement: Added slight glow to elemental weapons.
  • Improvement: Goblin Sword removed from game.
  • Improvement: Re-named "Fire" status effect to "Burn".
  • Improvement: Re-named "Light Debuff (-50%)" to "Light Struck".
  • Improvement: Fire Sword art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Iron Sword art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Ice Sword art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Iron Rapier art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Lighting Rapier art completely changed, weapon re-named to "Lightning Sword".
  • Improvement: Wooden Dagger art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Wooden Sword art completely changed.
  • Improvement: EbonSide art completely changed, weapon re-named to "Death Sword".
  • Improvement: Ivory Horizon art completely changed, weapon re-named to "Light Sword".
  • Improvement: Iron Dagger art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Torch Weapon art completely changed. Changed skill name to "Scorched Breath".
  • Improvement: Parrying Dagger art completely changed.
  • Improvement: Yamato Katana art completely changed, added bleed weapon particle.
  • Improvement: Updated Wooden Wand Art.
  • Improvement: Updated Poison Dagger Art, and added poison weapon particle.
  • Improvement: Updated Frost Wand Art.
  • Improvement: Updated Fire Wand Art.
  • Improvement: Updated Wind Wand Art. Nature's wand renamed to Wind Wand. Wind Wand projectiles now look more like wind projectiles.
  • Improvement: Updated Poison Wand Art. Serpent Wand renamed to Poison Wand. Updated poison weapon particle. Re-named skill to "Viper's Breath".
  • Improvement: Updated Death Wand Art. Changed skill name to "Shadow Burst".
  • Improvement: Updated Lightning Wand Art.
  • Improvement: Earth dagger now has weapon particle.

