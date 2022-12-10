 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 December 2022

Update 1.58-7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10121609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now go to Haruko to translate the research records

  • Fixed a model clipping issue with AETHR armor

  • Fixed a newly introduced bug with strangling moving enemies

  • Fixed an issue with game repeatedly warn you about damaging friendly NPC

  • Completed Italian translation (Thank you Tamaster!!)

Changed files in this update

Tunguska: The Visitation Win64 Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link