You can now go to Haruko to translate the research records
Fixed a model clipping issue with AETHR armor
Fixed a newly introduced bug with strangling moving enemies
Fixed an issue with game repeatedly warn you about damaging friendly NPC
Completed Italian translation (Thank you Tamaster!!)
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 10 December 2022
Update 1.58-7 Patch Notes
