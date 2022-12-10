 Skip to content

XO Evolved update for 10 December 2022

Version 0.72

Share · View all patches · Build 10121525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

10 Dec 2022

Added cards:
-Swapper
-Checkmate
-Spring Haze

Pawn can move one more tile orthogonally as its first move.

Increased coin earnings from Local/AI games.

