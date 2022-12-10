 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Deborg Desolation Pre-Born update for 10 December 2022

Update 10/15 Traps

Share · View all patches · Build 10121513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Added non-lethal traps for more dynamism and error correction.

Without further ado, see you at Deborg Desolation

Changed files in this update

Repositorio Deborg Desolation Pre-Born Depot 1806831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link