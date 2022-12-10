 Skip to content

Plot of the Druid update for 10 December 2022

German subtitles is here!

10 December 2022

The game now supports German translation, yeiii!
I call on the entire German community - please share the news with your friends and family
and spread the word, it is meant for you :)

