 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fairyside update for 10 December 2022

Added Achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10121374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added 8 new achievements for you to earn in Fairyside, including finding and killing the mysterious ~Golden Slime~

Changed files in this update

Depot 2174602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link