Quarterstaff Playtest update for 10 December 2022

Update notes for Dec 10

Build 10121316 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved player animation when using spells
  • More staffs available as you gain Speed Saplings
  • Can now toggle the HUD on/off (check Settings > Controls > Toggle HUD and Grid)
  • Misc bugfixes and QOL improvements

Thanks for playing!

