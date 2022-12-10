Update notes for Dec 10

- Improved player animation when using spells
- More staffs available as you gain Speed Saplings
- Can now toggle the HUD on/off (check Settings > Controls > Toggle HUD and Grid)
- Misc bugfixes and QOL improvements
Thanks for playing!
