Game Over / Level Completed menu improvements
Improved command configuration in cards view to skip other cards
Changed bonus for bath level launchables
Increased dimensions for spirits and story interaction zone
Fix: Level presentation background rotation
Fix: Localization improved
Fix: Snake boss firing bug
Fix: world space text improvements
Fix: respawn errors
Fix: sliding without animation
Fix: interface for female/male characters
Seven Spirits Playtest update for 10 December 2022
New Version 0.3 is OUT!
