 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seven Spirits Playtest update for 10 December 2022

New Version 0.3 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 10121291 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Over / Level Completed menu improvements
Improved command configuration in cards view to skip other cards
Changed bonus for bath level launchables
Increased dimensions for spirits and story interaction zone
Fix: Level presentation background rotation
Fix: Localization improved
Fix: Snake boss firing bug
Fix: world space text improvements
Fix: respawn errors
Fix: sliding without animation
Fix: interface for female/male characters

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001731
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001732
  • Loading history…
Depot 2001733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link