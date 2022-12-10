Patch 11.4.230 fixes Districts, Lane Config, Uranium Gen

Hi everyone,
thanks for all the feedback so far.
Small fix update:
- Fixed districts painting
- Fixed intersection lane config tool
- Made sure enough highlands spawn on both sides of the river so you have enough uranium
Happy playing!
Happy playing!
