 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

InfraSpace update for 10 December 2022

Patch 11.4.230 fixes Districts, Lane Config, Uranium Gen

Share · View all patches · Build 10121161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

thanks for all the feedback so far.

Small fix update:

  • Fixed districts painting
  • Fixed intersection lane config tool
  • Made sure enough highlands spawn on both sides of the river so you have enough uranium

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

InfraSpace Content Depot 1511461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link