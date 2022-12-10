 Skip to content

Naval Hurricane update for 10 December 2022

Update 0.102a. Bugfixes and changes in difficulty levels

Share · View all patches · Build 10121146

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • For difficulty levels, a multiplier has been added that controls the effect of crew levels and commander characteristics in order to increase difference between difficulty levels.
  • A couple of minor UI changes have been made.
  • A couple of bugs have been fixed.

