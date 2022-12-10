It is now Christmas time! Hop on Ultimate Super Bean to enjoy our limited Christmas weapons and map. New skins will also be available to buy using gems in the shop. MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!!
Ultimate Super Bean update for 10 December 2022
Christmas Event
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nugget Games Content Depot 1914271
- Loading history…
Ultimate Super Bean Depot MAC Depot 1914272
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update