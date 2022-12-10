 Skip to content

Ultimate Super Bean update for 10 December 2022

Christmas Event

Ultimate Super Bean update for 10 December 2022 · Build 10121090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is now Christmas time! Hop on Ultimate Super Bean to enjoy our limited Christmas weapons and map. New skins will also be available to buy using gems in the shop. MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!!!

Changed files in this update

Nugget Games Content Depot 1914271
  • Loading history…
Ultimate Super Bean Depot MAC Depot 1914272
  • Loading history…
