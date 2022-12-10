Minding the Garden 12-10

- Fixed 2 minor graphical bugs
- When skipping a line (spoken line of text) - any pause immediately following that line is now skipped as well, resulting in a more natural feel to line skipping
Enjoy 👍
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Enjoy 👍
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update