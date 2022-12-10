 Skip to content

Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack update for 10 December 2022

Minding the Garden 12-10

12-10

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed 2 minor graphical bugs
  • When skipping a line (spoken line of text) - any pause immediately following that line is now skipped as well, resulting in a more natural feel to line skipping

Enjoy 👍

