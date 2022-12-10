Cue Club 2 Update 10.12.22

Hi everyone,

Hope you're all keeping well. In today's update we've included a number of new additions, improvements and fixes, as highlighted by the community. Thanks once again for the support and feedback. Please see below for a full breakdown of the changes.

PHYSICS

CONTROLS

Fixed issue where holding 'B' key and moving the cue ball while chalking cue would cause cue rotation problems.

Fixed issue where holding 'B' key while referee was re-spotting the cue ball would cause the ball to appear inside a pocket.

In practice mode, pressing 10 / F10 key to restore balls while referee is active now sets 3D camera view, if this mode was selected.

MENUS

Slam and Detonator mode now moved to 'Bonus Games' category in solo play.

Fixed issue where in-game cue selection save button was sometimes disabled for Player 1 after changing settings.

Mouse control icons now drawn correctly if user has swapped left and right mouse button from Windows control panel (helpful for left-handed users).

SPEED POOL

Options for Speed pool now accessed by clicking the 'Settings' button at the bottom of the in-game start screen, where the fastest 3 times are shown.

Added new tick box setting to enable / disable 'cancel shot' using the mouse buttons. Default setting is on, but turning off will prevent accidental shot cancellations.

Added new tick box setting to restrict mouse movement to the boundaries of the table when fast aiming is enabled (control method 2). If enabled, the control panel functions can instead be accessed via keyboard shortcuts. See controls menu for more info.

Auto-chalking is now standard in Speed Pool for faster gameplay (same as multiplayer).

Ranking of players in leaderboard now correct when scores are tied. Applies to in-game scores shown after clearing the table.

In 3D view, if the cue ball is potted and the player rotates the camera while balls are rolling then the camera is set to that direction after the cue ball is re-spotted.