-- Fixed Card Genome sometimes making the timer stuck.
-- Fixed Card Pyro Flaming hand shuffling the wrong number of cards.
-- Fixed Conjured Card Ice Horde displaying incorrect values.
Hadean Tactics update for 10 December 2022
Patch 0.5.05
