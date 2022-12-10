⚑ Attack on Toys 4.06. Patch & Fix

Quad Rocket Max is now 32
Fix crash while clicking Creature Icon on Skirmish/Conquest
Player Plastic Toy-Box now is 70000
Toy-Box sniper reduced
