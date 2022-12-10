 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Attack on Toys update for 10 December 2022

⚑ Attack on Toys 4.06. Patch & Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10120997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quad Rocket Max is now 32
Fix crash while clicking Creature Icon on Skirmish/Conquest
Player Plastic Toy-Box now is 70000
Toy-Box sniper reduced

Changed files in this update

Attack on Toys - Windows Depot Depot 1269691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link