Void Scrappers update for 10 December 2022

Olive

Share · View all patches · Build 10120901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented new character: Olive

Implemented new weapon: Photon Railgun

Note: If you fulfill the unlock requirements for the new character, you will still need to finish a run to trigger the unlock.

