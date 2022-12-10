 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fairground Power Polyp Simulator update for 10 December 2022

Game update 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10120871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed where arm was colliding with star shaped lights.
  • Removed F12 as Jingle key since this is the default screenshot key.
  • Horn sound volume increased.
  • Fixed issue where some controlpanel lights did not work.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link