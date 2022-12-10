- Map : Current value/unit is shown with a colored dot over.
- Slider : Fixed value initialization on project file load.
- Sample : Polyphonic play-head flood prevented.
- UI : various minor fixes.
manaCompiler update for 10 December 2022
Update 1.4.1
