manaCompiler update for 10 December 2022

Update 1.4.1

  • Map : Current value/unit is shown with a colored dot over.
  • Slider : Fixed value initialization on project file load.
  • Sample : Polyphonic play-head flood prevented.
  • UI : various minor fixes.

