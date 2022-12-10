 Skip to content

Sex and the Furry Titty update for 10 December 2022

Locale fixes and internal systems update

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed encoding for certain locales
Updated internal systems to the latest version (should have no effect on gameplay)

