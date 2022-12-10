-- Fixed sometimes units stop responding when too many units are being summoned.
-- Fixed Card Cataclysm giving too many charges.
-- Fixed Card Thunderstorm description.
Hadean Tactics update for 10 December 2022
Patch 0.5.04
