 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hadean Tactics update for 10 December 2022

Patch 0.5.04

Share · View all patches · Build 10120664 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed sometimes units stop responding when too many units are being summoned.
-- Fixed Card Cataclysm giving too many charges.
-- Fixed Card Thunderstorm description.

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link