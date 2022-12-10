 Skip to content

鸟兽幻戏图 Bird and Beast Fantasy update for 10 December 2022

Add equipment system

2 Add cotton coat

3 Add forge list archive

4 Add attribute update

5 Add a little new plot

Next step

1 Add new scenes and plots

