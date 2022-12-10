Hover Hold/Alt Hold Adjustments

This update changes the way the Alt Hold and Hover Hold autopilots are turned on and off.
-
Using the Toggle Hover Hold button will now cycle between Altitude Hold, Hover Hold (if below 20kts) & Off rather than cycling between Altitude Hold and Hover Hold only. This is a much more logical way of working and allows you to quickly exit Hover Hold and into manualcontrol to drop altitude when the missiles are incoming!!
-
Also fixed the add/remove weapon buttons for the Gazelle adding or removing weapons to the wrong pylon.
Changed files in this update