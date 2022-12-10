 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 10 December 2022

Hover Hold/Alt Hold Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 10120524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update changes the way the Alt Hold and Hover Hold autopilots are turned on and off.

  1. Using the Toggle Hover Hold button will now cycle between Altitude Hold, Hover Hold (if below 20kts) & Off rather than cycling between Altitude Hold and Hover Hold only. This is a much more logical way of working and allows you to quickly exit Hover Hold and into manualcontrol to drop altitude when the missiles are incoming!!

  2. Also fixed the add/remove weapon buttons for the Gazelle adding or removing weapons to the wrong pylon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link