Update Log # 16 -- v0.6.25

This time, it is a weak point of comprehensively strengthening weapons+not enough bow courage combo
Global adjustment:
- Adjust the information display when selecting a class in the Temple of Time, so that new players can intuitively understand the differences and similarities between classes
Weapon adjustment:
- The strength of the Warrior's weapon of the two classes has been slightly increased
- At the beginning of the axe brave area, all weapons will be unlocked, including those previously unavailable: pair axe, king accompanying axe, and false blade
- At the beginning of the bow brave area, all weapons will be unlocked, including the magic bow, master bow, and false bow of Meio
- Guerrilla bow==effect adjustment==attack+1/3/3/3, draw 1 card/1 card/2 cards/2 cards after attack and temporarily reduce 1 fee
- Axe+3==Effect adjustment==Attack+5, additional combo once
- Armor breaking bow==Effect adjustment==The aiming effect of the armor breaking bow has been changed to only last for 1 round (aiming: the target targeted by the tracking arrow first attacks)
Card adjustment:
- Combo+==Effect adjustment==Cause 4 points of damage and 3 combos
- Death combo+==Effect adjustment==Cause 4 points of damage, and attack the enemy with the lowest HP armor by default, 4 combos
Other:
- Pharmacist event==Change the cost card of 1 action point to the root of fear (root of fear cannot be used. If the card is in hand at the end of the turn, it will consume and summon an enemy - root of fear)
- Hell's three headed dog==new enemies in area 2==the attack of three headed dog will seal the player's weapon or shield effect randomly until the end of the battle
- Move to Area 3 after the fight of rat thief+rat robber
- When the first three battles in Area 1 are triggered at high level, the intensity is slightly increased
BUG repair:
- Fix the level bug in the card upgrade interface==The upgrade window will not appear again. The problem appears below the existing window
- Bug repair where the difficulty bonus disappears after transformation==After Hubby and the angel fly, the corresponding difficulty bonus will not disappear again
- The arrow element gets the elegy battle tattoo, and then the bug reported is repaired
Changed files in this update