ADD
Added a merchant at the airport
A few houses have been added
Added Christmas decorations
New items have been added
FIX
Removal of a few Bugs
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
ADD
Added a merchant at the airport
A few houses have been added
Added Christmas decorations
New items have been added
FIX
Removal of a few Bugs
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update