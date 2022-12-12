 Skip to content

Insect Swarm update for 12 December 2022

Update 0.6.2

Build 10120327

Patchnotes via Steam Community

* Now Available: Doomsday Protocol, Part 3

* Swarm Lord VII

  • Shoots threads of web to limit player movement
  • Shakes its body to release spiders
  • Fore leg attack: High damage and wide range
  • Can perform rushing attack

* Other Changes

  • Adjusted Maximum Mecha Main Weapon Damage Multiplier from 30 to 60
  • Adjusted Maximum Mecha Sub Weapon Damage Multiplier from 300% to 600%
  • Swarm Missile: Ammo consumption decreased from 2 to 1
  • Gravity Trap: Ammo consumption decreased from 4 to 3
  • Arc Sphere: Ammo consumption decreased from 3 to 2
  • Muzzle flash of Light Machine Gun and Shotgun is now more visible
  • Trajectory of all kinetic weapons is now more visible
  • All Guardians now have same Max HP
  • All Wild Swarm Lords now have same Max HP
  • Decreased spawn distance of Doomsday Swarm Lords (Swarm Lord V spawning inside of your base is the intended design and not a bug)
  • Swarm Lord VI will now stop releasing minor insects when dead
  • Fixed a bug where the description of the first Sub Weapon was blocked

