Update 0.6.2

* Now Available: Doomsday Protocol, Part 3
* Swarm Lord VII
- Shoots threads of web to limit player movement
- Shakes its body to release spiders
- Fore leg attack: High damage and wide range
- Can perform rushing attack
* Other Changes
- Adjusted Maximum Mecha Main Weapon Damage Multiplier from 30 to 60
- Adjusted Maximum Mecha Sub Weapon Damage Multiplier from 300% to 600%
- Swarm Missile: Ammo consumption decreased from 2 to 1
- Gravity Trap: Ammo consumption decreased from 4 to 3
- Arc Sphere: Ammo consumption decreased from 3 to 2
- Muzzle flash of Light Machine Gun and Shotgun is now more visible
- Trajectory of all kinetic weapons is now more visible
- All Guardians now have same Max HP
- All Wild Swarm Lords now have same Max HP
- Decreased spawn distance of Doomsday Swarm Lords (Swarm Lord V spawning inside of your base is the intended design and not a bug)
- Swarm Lord VI will now stop releasing minor insects when dead
- Fixed a bug where the description of the first Sub Weapon was blocked
Changed files in this update